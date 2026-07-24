UNDATED (WJON News) -- Signs of drought are growing across Minnesota as hot and dry conditions persist.

The U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report shows nearly 87% of the state is abnormally dry, including the eastern half of Stearns County and all of Benton and Sherburne County. That's a 10% jump from a week ago and a nearly 44% jump in the last two weeks.

The report also shows just under 48% of the state is experiencing a moderate drought.

A large pocket of north-central Minnesota is currently in a severe drought, with nearly 17% of the state experiencing a severe drought.

Only 13% of Minnesota has no dry conditions to report, which is down 9% from a week ago.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

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