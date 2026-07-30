UNDATED (WJON News) -- A corridor of heavy rain is expected along the Minnesota River Valley in Southwest Minnesota, starting Thursday evening and continuing overnight.

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National Weather Service National Weather Service

Localized flooding is possible, especially in low-lying areas.

St. Cloud has officially received 5.77 inches of rain at Sky Central Airport during the summer months of June and July combined. We're 1.36 inches below normal.

The latest weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, released on Thursday, says 95 percent of the state is abnormally dry, 76 percent is in a moderate drought, and 35 percent is in a severe drought.