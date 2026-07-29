ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With e-bikes growing in popularity, the Stearns County Parks Department is out with some guidelines on the rules for parks and trails.

Stearns County allows Class one, Class two, and Class three e-bikes in county parks and on trails, but only if the electric motor assists while you are pedaling.

Users are also required to stay under 20 miles per hour. Other motorized pieces of equipment are not allowed, and e-bike riders must be at least 15-years-old.

The county parks department reminds riders to be respectful of other riders, walkers, and horseback riders.

Riders are also expected to yield appropriately, pass courteously, and respect trail conditions and wildlife.

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