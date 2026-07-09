The stoplight in Royalton at the intersection of Highway 10 and County 26 has been a source of concern for Minnesota travelers for quite awhile. Royalton Mayor Brenda Weiss-Pesta and City Administrator Rian Hofstad joined me on WJON to discuss what options the city and MN-Dot has.

Royalton Stop Light (Photo - Jay Caldwell) Royalton Stop Light (Photo - Jay Caldwell)

Highway 10 Backups

Weiss-Pesta and Hofstad acknowledge the traffic backups on Highway 10 on Fridays going north and on Sundays going south. Hofstad says they've been working with MN-Dot for about a year already and had a public input meeting in December. Top issues they see include traffic safety and emergency vehicle access.

Overpass?

Weiss-Pesta says MN-Dot has come up with several plans over the years which included an overpass in place of the stoplight. She says cost and available space are challenges with the railroad tracks close by and a bridge along County Road 26 going west a short distance away.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Lots of Options

Hofstad says MN-Dot has 26 difference scenarios on the table but they aren't sure what the best option is at this time. He says the next meeting to discuss this issue is August 12 where MN-Dot will come to them for a public input meeting with models of each of these scenarios. Hofstad says they are sensitive to what business owners and residents in Royalton want in regards to a solution to this traffic challenge.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Business and Resident Concerns

Weiss-Pesta says there is a fear among business owners and residents if there isn't access to get into town that business and the community would die off. She says it would be ideal to have an easy in and easy out access to the community. Weiss-Pesta says Royalton is a growing town and there is an interest to move into their community. She says many of their residents work in St. Cloud or Little Falls and also like the access to the Twin Cities.

Widening Highway 10?

Hofstad says widening Highway 10 at the intersection of County Road 26 isn't possible due to the railroad tracks and buildings close by. He says other options would route Highway 10 out of the downtown area. Weiss-Pesta says removing the light at County Road 26 isn't an option because it is the only location people can get into town. She says there is a lot of angst due to the light as they often times get voicemails over the weekend. Weiss-Pesta reminds everyone that they don't have control over the light as that control rests with MN-Dot.

Short-Cut Traffic

Weiss-Pesta says there a lot of people driving Highway 10 that try and short-cut the stoplight by racing through town and reconnect on Highway 10 on the other side. She says that typically doesn't result in the driver's gaining much ground, as they are often time stuck in town.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Brenda Weiss-Pesta and Rian Hofstad, click below.