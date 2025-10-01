Royalton is one of 25 national finalists for the T-Mobil's Friday Night Lights contest. They are the lone Minnesota finalist. The winner of the contest would be awarded $1 million dollars to upgrade athletic facilities. Royalton Activities Director Kaitlyn Arnzen joined me on WJON. She says the requirements to be eligible include; the town must have $150,000 people or less and an existing football program. Arnzen says each entry must identify why they have a need for a new stadium.

Reason for New Field

Arnzen says the need for a new stadium for Royalton is in part to honor former coach Nick Lanners, who passed away last June. She says Lanners put a lot of time and effort to improve the football field. Arnzen indicates the field used to be known as a dirt football field but Lanners' efforts improved the look of the surface. She says the football field in Royalton lacks permanent seating, and the field is surrounded by a dirt track. Arnzen explains assistant football coach Ben Bauman submitted Royalton's entry.

Some Money Raised

Royalton has already received $25,000 as one of 25 finalists and has received a matching grant of $25,000 from the Royalton Fire Department. The Royalton Fire Department is also donating $1 for every vote up to 25,000. Progreba Excavating LLC also donated $10,000 worth of equipment and time for any improvements once the contest if complete.

Cost of a New Stadium

Royalton a couple of years ago got an estimate on the cost of a new football stadium and the price came in at approximately $3 to $4 Million dollars. Arnzen says if they get enough money to build a new football stadium, they' like it to include a track. She says the expectation is that the new field would be turf.

How Royalton Can Separate Themselves

Ways Royalton can separate themselves include voting. Arnzen says Royalton (as of Wednesday morning) is 12th out of 25. She says everyone can vote a maximum of once per day. Arnzen indicates schools can also do weekly challenges, which T-Mobile can vote on, which could get them additional points toward the end of the contest. The contest continues through October 24. Arnzen says the winner will be announced on October 30.

