You could help Royalton High School win a cool million dollars for a stadium upgrade.

The school -- and its football fans -- are finalists in T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights Sweepstakes.

They're in the finals

Royalton's already won $25,000 for being one of 25 finalists across the country -- and as of this writing they're #8 on the leaderboard for the most votes cast for their school, plus bonus votes Royalton High School has earned in social medial challenges.

T-Mobile was in Royalton Friday and presented the $25,000 check to the school for being a finalist.

The stakes are high!

The grand prize in the T-Mobile sweepstakes is all about making a better Friday Night Lights experience. It includes:

$1,000,000 to go towards a homefield upgrade.

A professional consultation with a stadium experience expert.

An upgraded weight from from GronkFitness.com.

An unforgettable tailgate party in 2026.

And an all expense-paid trip for selected school representatvies to the 2025 SEC Championship game.

Why is Royalton competing?

According to the T-Mobile contest page for Royalton, "Once known for dead grass and a dirt track, the Royals’ field was improved and kept up through the tireless dedication of alum and coach Nick Lanners."

"After his tragic passing, winning a stadium upgrade would allow Royalton to honor his legacy with new bleachers, a modern scoreboard and a lasting tribute, creating an experience worthy of Central Minnesota pride."

Here's where you come in.

You could help the Royals take the number one position and win a new stadium.

Now through October 24, you can vote once a day, every day, to help boost Royalton's vote tally. The school's rankings are determined by a combination of votes submitted on through the website and bonus votes earned by the finalists through social media challenges.

Go vote -- then check the rankings page each day to see how your vote is helping.

Here's where the Top 25 Finalists are from.

