UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota High School student has been awarded a scholarship to pursue his agricultural higher education. Royalton High School Senior Nolan Gerads has been awarded the Homegrown Scholarship as part of the Helena-Agri Enterprises scholarship awards.

The up to $1,000 scholarship is awarded to students who are majoring in an agriculture-related program. Gerads will be attending North Dakota State College of Science to study agribusiness.

The Helena Homegrown Scholarship is open to graduating seniors from 15 states, and winners are chosen by Helena management from across the Midwest.

