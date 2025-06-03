Homegrown Scholarship Aids Royalton’s Future Agricultural Leader

Homegrown Scholarship Aids Royalton’s Future Agricultural Leader

PHOTO courtesy of Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota High School student has been awarded a scholarship to pursue his agricultural higher education. Royalton High School Senior Nolan Gerads has been awarded the Homegrown Scholarship as part of the Helena-Agri Enterprises scholarship awards.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The up to $1,000 scholarship is awarded to students who are majoring in an agriculture-related program. Gerads will be attending North Dakota State College of Science to study agribusiness.

The Helena Homegrown Scholarship is open to graduating seniors from 15 states, and winners are chosen by Helena management from across the Midwest.

 

The Helena Homegrown Scholarship is open to graduating seniors from 15 states, and winners are chosen by Helena management from across the Midwest.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Minnesota’s Best Bus Drivers Test Their Skills at Annual Roadeo in St. Cloud

 

8 Essentials to Have on Hand for Storm Watching in Minnesota

 

New Minnesota State Fair Foods for 2021

Filed Under: royalton, Royalton High School
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON