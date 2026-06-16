ROYALTON (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when their SUV went off the road and crashed in Royalton on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. near mile marker 158.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Subaru Outback being driven by 74-year-old Gerald Wolske of Pine River was going west on Highway 10 when he veered off the road and hit a sign and the cable median barrier.

Get our free mobile app

Wolske was taken to the St. Cloud VA Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

Come Visit Kingston, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit Meire Grove in Pictures