Injuries Reported After Crash In Royalton

Injuries Reported After Crash In Royalton

Lee Voss - WJON

ROYALTON (WJON News) --  One person was hurt when their SUV went off the road and crashed in Royalton on Tuesday afternoon.  The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. near mile marker 158.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Subaru Outback being driven by 74-year-old Gerald Wolske of Pine River was going west on Highway 10 when he veered off the road and hit a sign and the cable median barrier.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Wolske was taken to the St. Cloud VA Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  No one else was hurt in the crash.

Come Visit Kingston, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit Meire Grove in Pictures

Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota

Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Filed Under: royalton
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON