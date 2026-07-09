LUVERNE (WJON News) -- A southwestern Minnesota community is giving away three times as many hot dogs as they have for people who live there.

Luverne's 64th annual "Hot Dog Nite" is Thursday.

They are serving over 15,000 free all-beef hot dogs until they are gone. Luverne's population is just under 5,000 people.

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Serving begins at 5:30 p.m. The downtown businesses will be serving in parking lots on Main Street or behind Main Street.

Photo by Nicole Logan on Unsplash a brown dog standing on top of a wooden deck

Other hot dog-related events on Thursday include the 18th annual Wiener Dog Beauty Pageant at 7:00 p.m. They'll name the best-looking male and female dachshund.

The 23rd annual Wiener Dog Races will be after the beauty pageant.

Other community events during Luverne's Hot Dog Nite include a beer garden and live music at Take 16 Brewing Company, the Big Top Event Center with a bar and hot dogs, a bean bag tournament, and live music. There will also be free inflatables for the kids, balloons, bucket drumming, and other events.

The 64th annual Hot Dog Nite is sponsored by the Luverne Chamber of Commerce.

Most small Minnesota communities have quirky or unusual days or festivals to help bring attention and draw crowds to their towns. What was the fun, unique summer event that your community has used to host, or still does?