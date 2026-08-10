UNDATED (WJON News) -- A new study looked at the challenges of finding day care in central Minnesota. The regional study commissioned by the Initiative Foundation finds that child care access remains a significant workforce and economic development issue.

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The report, Child Care Access and the Regional Economy, was prepared by the Center for Policy Research and Community Engagement at St. Cloud State University. It examines child care supply, demand, and economic impacts across Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright Counties.

The research identified 13 confirmed child care deserts across the four-county region. The study estimates a regional shortage of 723 child care slots in the four counties. Benton and Stearns counties generally show enough licensed capacity to meet demand, but Sherburne and Wright counties face ongoing shortages.

Under the study's conservative scenario, increased workforce participation could generate an estimated 136 full-time equivalent jobs, $5.8 million in labor income, and $2.7 million in additional economic output across the region.

The findings suggest that strategies such as facility expansion, affordability supports, and home-based provider development may be appropriate in different communities.