ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you are heading downtown on Friday for the art crawl and need a break, stop into the Red Carpet Nightclub. The St. Cloud Film Society is hosting an Art Crawl Film Fest at the Red Carpet from 4:15 to 7:45 p.m.

All six films are shorts, so the entire program only takes about an hour. Film Society Co-Founder Sarah Steinfeldt says the Red Carpet is the first of hopefully more screening opportunities to come:

"So kind of as we've been developing, we've had different organizations, different people reach out and say, ' Hey, we want to work with you to do a screening or to host a screening, how can we do that? So we're kind of really in the heels of that right now, and sorting out our collaborations and what that's going to look like."

The short films are from various genres and countries. Steinfeldt says the program will run on a loop, so it will be easy for people to pop in and out to see the different shorts. The Art Crawl Film Fest is free to attend.

The Six Short Films are:

Bear Story by Gabriel Osario - Chile, Animation

Rocket Wars by Salomon Lighelm - Greece, Documentary

The Burden (20xx) by Niki Lindroth von Bahr - Sweden, Stop Motion

Century by Kevin Obsatz

The Dunsing Plan by John Scott

Shattered Vessel by Kyle Ensrude

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