FLIPP Brings Hard-driving Rock And Theatrical Energy Back To St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A long-time Minneapolis favorite band makes its return to St. Cloud on Saturday. FLIPP is playing at the Red Carpet Nightclub in downtown St. Cloud.
The group will be joined by All the Pretty Horses and special guest Venus de Mars. FLIPP formed in Minneapolis in the mid-1990s and quickly built a reputation for hard-driving rock with an anything-can-happen stage show and theatrical costumes. At their height, the group toured nationally, appeared on MTV, and played at Woodstock '99.
FLIPP regularly played at the Red Carpet during their early years, dating back to 1999. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the show starting at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
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