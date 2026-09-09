ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A long-time Minneapolis favorite band makes its return to St. Cloud on Saturday. FLIPP is playing at the Red Carpet Nightclub in downtown St. Cloud.

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The group will be joined by All the Pretty Horses and special guest Venus de Mars. FLIPP formed in Minneapolis in the mid-1990s and quickly built a reputation for hard-driving rock with an anything-can-happen stage show and theatrical costumes. At their height, the group toured nationally, appeared on MTV, and played at Woodstock '99.

FLIPP regularly played at the Red Carpet during their early years, dating back to 1999. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the show starting at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater Lindsey Stirling brought her unique blend of pop/rock violin and acrobatic dancing to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for the second time in 2026. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt