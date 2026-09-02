ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This weekend will see the launch of a new music series in St. Cloud. The Red Carpet Nightclub is hosting a five-show limited country music series. Roseland will be the first band in the series hitting the stage Friday night.

Co-Owner Haley Foster says the Red Carpet is a place for all music fans:

"We're trying to bring in a mix of all kinds of music to the main stage, and country is growing. I enjoy country music as well and just excited to see that hit our main stage for something new."

Foster says they hope to do additional music series going forward. The other performers in the country music series include Anderson Daniels on September 18th, Bobby Jensen & The Dead Cowboys on September 26th, Hailey James on November 20th, and Clay Barker closes out the series on December 12th.

What else is going on at the Red Carpet in September?

In addition to the country music series, there is also the return of Flipp on September 12th, and the Trilogy Tribute Fest featuring tribute bands to the Doors, Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin on September 19th. Co-Owner Haley Foster says many people will remember Flipp:

"Flipp played at the Red Carpet many times. They were formed in the 90s and really love their show. They bring high energy, very talented musicians, kind of glam rock. They've appeared on MTV a number of times in the past and opened up for bands including Cheap Trick, Everclear, so really looking forward to that show."

Foster says they like classic bands like Flipp to bring that nostalgic feel to the main stage. Tickets for all the shows can be purchased online in advance on the Red Carpet's website or at the door the day of the show.

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