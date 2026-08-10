Minnesota Gas Prices Dip To $3.82 As National Average Stays Higher
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 11.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94 per gallon.
The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
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Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices declined in 47 states over the last week, while diesel fell in 39. Iran is pushing back against a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and oil prices edged modestly higher in Sunday night trading, signaling that the recent relief may not last.
Como Park Zoo
Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt