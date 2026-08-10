UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 11.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

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Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices declined in 47 states over the last week, while diesel fell in 39. Iran is pushing back against a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and oil prices edged modestly higher in Sunday night trading, signaling that the recent relief may not last.