UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the Minnesota State Fair right around the corner, and school starting soon for some districts, a lot of people are starting to think about fall.

So, what does Mother Nature have in store for us when we go to our favorite pumpkin patch, corn maze, and apple orchard?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its fall weather outlook for the months of September, October, and November.

Get our free mobile app

They say overall Minnesotans can expect a warmer-than-normal autumn season. In fact, much of the country will be on the warm side.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center

In St. Cloud, the average high temperature at the beginning of September is about 80 degrees. At the beginning of October, the average high is about 64 degrees. And by the time we get to the beginning of November, our average high is about 48 degrees.

As for precipitation, when you are in the stands watching your favorite football team or other fall sports teams, or reveling in an Oktoberfest celebration or two, the Climate Prediction Center says all of Minnesota should be pretty close to average.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center

St. Cloud averages about three inches of rain in September, about two inches in October, and about one and a half inches in November. As for snowfall, St. Cloud doesn't typically get snow in September, but we average just under an inch of snow in October and about six inches in November.

Our lawns and farm fields could use a good shot of rain going into the fall season. The latest weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor has 88 percent of the state abnormally dry, 75 percent in a moderate drought, 45 percent in a severe drought, and one percent in an extreme drought.