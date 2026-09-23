Learn to Recognize Heart Disease Warning Signs From Specialists at Community Panel

Learn to Recognize Heart Disease Warning Signs From Specialists at Community Panel

(Photo: CentraCare)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare is inviting the community to an online event focused on heart health and the questions that often come with it.

"Ask the Expert: What You Need to Know About Your Heart" will be held on Thursday, October 8th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A panel of cardiology and electrophysiology specialists will answer questions about common heart conditions like heart disease, irregular heart rhythms, prevention strategies, and when to seek medical care.

People who attend the online event will learn how to recognize warning signs, understand their risk factors, explore the latest treatment options, and make heart-healthy lifestyle choices.

To register and submit your questions in advance, use this link to the registration page.

CentraCare also encourages anyone who can't attend the online event to still register in order to receive event-related communications and available resources.

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Filed Under: CentraCare
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