ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare and a local university have entered into a new sports medicine partnership. St. John's University and CentraCare have announced a three-year partnership that will focus on student-athlete health and wellness, and also enhance engagement with fans and communities across Central Minnesota.

CentraCare Becomes Official Healthcare Provider For St. John's Athletics

CentraCare will be the official healthcare and orthopedic provider for St. John's athletics. The health care operator will provide medical coverage at Johnnies' football and hockey games as well as provide on-campus clinic access for student-athletes.

St. John's Athletic Director Dan O'Brien says outstanding healthcare support is critical to the success and well-being of their student-athletes:

"CentraCare has been a valued healthcare partner, and this expanded relationship strengthens the resources available to our students while enhancing the experience for fans and the broader Johnnie community."

St. John's Athletes Gain Access To CentraCare Sports Medicine

Physicians will work alongside the Johnnies' sports medicine team to support athlete care, injury prevention, and recovery. Another key focus of the partnership will be developing content that shares experiences of student-athletes and highlights topics like mental well-being, sports medicine, performance, and recovery.

The two organizations also plan to create educational opportunities to connect coaches, athletes, and healthcare providers with fans and community members.

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