ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is time to bring friends and family home next week for one local university. St. Cloud State University will celebrate homecoming from September 30th to October 3rd.

The school has a huge slate of events and activities lined up for alumni and the entire St. Cloud community. There will be the hunt for hidden huskies downtown, a melon drop, a global update, an OurSCSU Gala, and of course the homecoming game.

This year, for the first time, the homecoming game is at a volleyball match. Alumni Engagement Director Sara Britz says they are excited to have the volleyball team host the annual game:

"We really want everyone to come out and join us. There will be free admission to the volleyball game on Saturday, which is a special opportunity for this game only, along with complimentary rally towels, while supplies last."

Husky Headquarters from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. before the match will have kids' activities, games, live music from the Husky Sports Band, and more.

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Athletic Director Holly Schreiner says they wanted to do something different and what is best for homecoming at SCSU:

"Homecoming is really about the atmosphere on the university campus and really engaging as many people as possible and having it be as many days as possible to show our Husky Pride and wear our red and black."

SCSU will take on the University of Minnesota Crookston at 2:00 p.m. on October 3rd for the homecoming match.

Britz says they try to make homecoming a way to bring everyone together:

"The beginning of the week is really focused on bringing our campus community together and building that homecoming energy, and then as we move throughout the week, we start opening things up even more to alumni, families, and the greater St. Cloud community."

Britz says SCSU Saturday, October 3rd is the big day with Huskies Headquarters and the homecoming volleyball match. Homecoming week festivities start with the Homecoming Kickoff on the Atwood Mall on September 30th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions Gallery Credit: Getty Images