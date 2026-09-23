PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was hurt in a crash in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 23 in Paynesville Township.

Twenty-four-year-old Ethan Wunsch of Paynesville was traveling eastbound when he lost control of the bike and crashed into the median.

Wunsch was wearing a helmet. He was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.