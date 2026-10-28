UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is a Slight (Level 2 of 5) Risk in place for severe storms later Wednesday afternoon and into the evening for east-central MN, including the Twin Cities Metro, through far western WI.

The area is surrounded by a Marginal (Level 1 of 5) Risk for the remainder of central-southern MN through western WI.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are all possible, starting in western MN early Wednesday afternoon and lasting into the evening for eastern MN through western WI.

The strongest storms will be capable of large hail, isolated damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes.

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