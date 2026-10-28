ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A main road in St. Cloud is closed due to flooding. The City of St. Cloud says 9th Avenue/10th Avenue under the Highway 23 Bridge in downtown St. Cloud is closed due to flooding from the recent rain.

The road closure and an alternate hospital route are clearly marked. All traffic should avoid the area, and vehicles should not attempt to use the road.

The city says six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling, and a foot of water will float many vehicles. There is currently no estimate for when the road will reopen.