St. Cloud Flooding Closes 9th/10th Avenue Under Highway 23 Bridge
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A main road in St. Cloud is closed due to flooding. The City of St. Cloud says 9th Avenue/10th Avenue under the Highway 23 Bridge in downtown St. Cloud is closed due to flooding from the recent rain.
The road closure and an alternate hospital route are clearly marked. All traffic should avoid the area, and vehicles should not attempt to use the road.
The city says six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling, and a foot of water will float many vehicles. There is currently no estimate for when the road will reopen.
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.
Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi