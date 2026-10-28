The Wyndham Garden Inn Hotel in Sartell is close to opening. That according to Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum. Inventure Real Estate and ETC Enterprises are the co-developers for the 86-unit Wyndham Garden Hotel at 1201 LeSauk Drive. Fitzthum says the hotel is taking reservations for the month of December and plans to open at the end of November or early December. He says reservations are being taken online.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Wyndham Garden Inn Taking Shape

Fitzthum says the 3rd and 4th floors are completes as crews are working on the finishing touches in the lobby area. He says it's a "beautiful facility" and expects it to be busy with all that is happening around Sartell. The Wyndham Garden Inn is the 2nd hotel in Sartell with the AmericInn already there. Fitzthum believes the city would welcome a 3rd hotel as they've already had that conversation with developers. He says hotel developers do a lot of research about vacancy rates in the area. Fitzthum suspects that within 3-5 years capacity will dictate the need for another hotel. He says healthcare in Sartell is triggering a lot of the need for hotel options.

Mill District Still Looking for Developers

The mill district site is listed for sale by the city of Sartell looking for developers. Fitzthum says the Sartell City Council is reviewing a potential purchase agreement along with city staff. Fitzthum says that information isn't public yet but could come to a future council meeting if the developer moves forward with the purchase.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

River Crossing Development Update

The River Crossing development still has an opening for additional businesses to join Aldi, Mister Carwash, Chipotle, Les Schwab Tires, Valvoline and Starbucks. Fitzthum indicates that Panera Bread was going to go into that location but chose to back out. He is optimistic that the remaining 2 spots in River Crossing will be filled in 2027.

Road Projects in 2027

Sartell is planning road resurfacing, construction and repair of numerous neighborhood roads in 2027. Fitzthum says the road work will impact 570 different home owners. He says the city of Sartell is spending $7 Million on road work in 2027.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum, click below.