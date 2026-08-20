UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some spotty strong storms moved through parts of central Minnesota on Thursday night.

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A pair of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings was issued for two different areas of Stearns County. One of the warned areas was northwestern Stearns and eastern Pope counties, including towns like Sauk Centre, Elrosa, Melrose, and New Munich. The other warned area was for south-central Stearns and northern Meeker counties. That was impacting towns like Forest City and Litchfield. Both warnings were issued around 7:55 p.m. and were allowed to expire at 8:45 p.m.

Sixty-mile-an-hour winds and quarter-size hail were associated with both storm cells.

The National Weather Service also issued a Tornado Warning for Central Meeker County near Litchfield at about 8:40 p.m., which was in effect until 9:15 p.m. Some radar-indicated rotation triggered the warning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also issued for Southeastern Morrison County at about 9:10 p.m., which was in effect until 10:00 p.m. Quarter-size hail and 60-mile-an-hour wind were impacting places like Harding, Pierz, and Hillman.

The National Weather Service also issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for areas to our north up in the Crow Wing County area and for areas to our south in the Redwood County area. They were all part of a cold front that swept across the state on Thursday evening.

After the storms end, we will enter into a period of nice weather.