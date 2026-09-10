ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The second annual police department versus fire department Guns 'N Hoses softball game is this Monday, September 14th. The free event will be at Joe Faber Field and will include a Touch-a-Truck at 5:00 p.m. The softball game will start at 6:30 p.m.

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Deputy Fire Chief Brett Young says the event was created to let the two departments have fun and interact with the community.

Our firefighters do a lot of work out in the community, and they work with our police officers. Obviously, they see things that most people don't have to see in their lifetime. It's a really good team-building event that we can do as a city, get to know our community partners, and something we can do outside of an emergency situation.

Young says the rivalry is friendly, and it's more about connecting with the community.

It's really family-oriented, where kids and families can explore police cars, fire engines, and other city equipment. Hopefully, we can have a nice weather day.

There will be food trucks there as well. Last year, the police department won the game. Young says the fire department team has been practicing hard to try to even the score this year.