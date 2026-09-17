ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Friday marks 46 days until the General Election, and the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer's Office is announcing the start of absentee voting.

Residents of Stearns County can vote absentee starting Friday at two locations.

Voters may go to St. Cloud City Hall or the Stearns County Westside Service Center Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

There will be extended office hours at both locations on Saturday, October 24th and 31st from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 1st from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27th until 7:00 p.m., and Monday, November 2nd until 5:00 p.m.

Voters can also apply for an absentee ballot online at mnvotes.gov or by contacting the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer's Office to have an application mailed to you.

Additional early voting locations will open seven days before the general election.

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