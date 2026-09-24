UNDATED (WJON News) -- Drought conditions are slowly easing up this fall in Minnesota.

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This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 87 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, 67 percent is in a moderate drought, 30 percent is in a severe drought, and three percent is in an extreme drought.

South Central and Southeastern Minnesota have had the most precipitation. That's the area that experienced flooding last weekend. The driest areas of the state are along the border with North Dakota and along the border with Wisconsin, just south of Duluth.

Stearns County is listed in a moderate drought. Benton and Sherburne Counties are in a severe drought.

St. Cloud has officially received 3.18 inches of rain in September, which is 0.80 inches above normal. We should be adding to that total over the next several days. The National Weather Service says that through early next week, we'll be in a more active pattern, with rain chances Thursday, Saturday, and Monday night into Tuesday.