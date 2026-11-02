ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Swimming & Diving team held their own against some Division I competition over the weekend. The men's and women's teams competed at the Coyote Extravaganza in Vermillion, South Dakota, on Friday and Saturday.

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The men's team finished second overall out of four teams, and the women's team finished fourth out of five.

On the men's side, Division I South Dakota finished first with 2,362 points, St. Cloud State was a close second with 1,993 points, Division I South Dakota State University was third with 1,638 points, and fellow NSIC school Augustana was fourth.

The men's team had 14 podium finishes over the two-day meet, with 10 coming in individual events and four in relays. Junior Marcus Walker and senior Lance Godard both had event wins, placing first in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard butterfly. Senior Reid Tigges posted four second-place finishes, two each in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.

The SCSU men's team is currently ranked #15 in the nation in Division II.

The women had three top-three finishes, with junior Emma Hoppman finishing second in the 50-yard freestyle and freshman Bethany Hale finishing second in the 200-yard backstroke.

The women's team is receiving votes in the Division II poll.

The next meet for the Huskies is on Saturday, November 7th against another Division I opponent at St. Thomas in St. Paul. Last year, the SCSU men beat the Tommies 198 to 97. The women's team lost to St. Thomas 201.5 to 97.5.