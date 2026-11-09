ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Cathedral students have a new pathway to becoming future Johnnies or Bennies, thanks to a new partnership.

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The College of Saint Benedict, St. John's University, and Cathedral High School have announced the Pathway Partnership.

It provides guaranteed general admission for Cathedral graduates who meet the eligibility and application requirements, with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0.

Eligible Cathedral graduates are also guaranteed to receive St. Ben's and St. John's highest Academic Achievement Scholarship upon admission, currently valued at $40,000 per year for students entering in fall 2027. Eligible students will also receive a $1,000 annual Central Minnesota Scholarship. Both scholarships are renewable for up to four years, contingent on academic progress.

Catholic Community Schools President David Fremo says,

"The scholarship commitment connects their preparation here with an exceptional college education at Saint Ben's and Saint John's, making that next step more accessible for families."

Over the past three years, 26 Cathedral graduates have chosen to continue their education at CSB and SJU. Of those students, eight have gone on to compete in collegiate athletics.