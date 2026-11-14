RICE (WJON News) -- A Little Falls woman and a woman from Rice were both hurt in a crash in Rice on Saturday morning. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 10.

Two Women Taken To St. Cloud Hospital After Rice Crash

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 85-year-old Joan Judd of Rice was crossing the westbound lanes on Highway 10 to turn left onto eastbound Highway 10 while another SUV being driven by 38-year-old Amy Robak of Little Falls was going east on the highway when the two vehicles crashed.

Both Judd and Robak were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Benton County Sheriff's Office, Rice Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

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