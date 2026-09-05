Four Vehicle Crash On Highway 10 Near Rice Sends One To Hospital

Four Vehicle Crash On Highway 10 Near Rice Sends One To Hospital

Lee Voss - WJON

LANGOLA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A four-vehicle crash on Highway 10 on Friday afternoon sent one passenger to the hospital. The crash took place about 1:40 p.m. near Rice.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a minivan being driven by 44-year-old Rachel Goodier of Excelsior, a pickup being driven by 49-year-old Brian Lindner of Sartell, an SUV being driven by 72-year-old Suzanne Haroldson of Woodbury, and a second SUV being driven by 22-year-old Morgan Kreuser of Sartell were all westbound on Highway 10 when they collided.

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A passenger in Haroldson's vehicle, 70-year-old Garlen Haroldson of Woodbury, was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

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