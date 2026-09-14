ST. CLOUD (WJON News) --

UPDATE: St. Cloud Police say Norby has been found. He was located in downtown St. Cloud. He was wet from having fallen in the river, but otherwise healthy. He was brought to St. Cloud Hospital as a precaution.

St. Cloud police are asking for your help as they search for a missing man.

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Sunday night at about 7:00 p.m., police took a report of a missing and endangered adult. At about 1:30 p.m., 82-year-old John Norby left his home on a bicycle in the 4000 block of 4th Street South. He's a white man, 5'6" tall, 130 pounds, balding with white hair on the sides. He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, gray sweatshirt, jeans, and brown shoes. He did not have a phone with him. He has advanced dementia. He frequents Menards, Quarry Park, and Crossroads Mall.

If you have contact with him, call St. Cloud police at (320) 251-1200.