Two Vehicle Crash Injures Driver Near Gilman Friday Afternoon
GILMAN (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Highway 25 and 115th Street near Gilman.
Get our free mobile app
Sixty-year-old Barbara Winkelman of Pierz was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fifty-eight-year-old Michael Schumm of Foley was not hurt.
LOOK: 30 Photos That Prove You Went to School in the 1980s
From overhead projectors to rectangular pizza with a side of milk, these are the core memories of 1980s education that just keep on giving.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz