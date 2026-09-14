GILMAN (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Highway 25 and 115th Street near Gilman.

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Sixty-year-old Barbara Winkelman of Pierz was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fifty-eight-year-old Michael Schumm of Foley was not hurt.