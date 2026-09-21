ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton gave a presentation to the St. Cloud City Council on Monday afternoon during the study session.

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The discussion focused on the use of cameras in the police department. They have body cameras, squad cameras, and private and public cameras.

Oxton says the use of Automated License Plate Readers has widespread support from a number of organizations, including law enforcement agencies, the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He says there are a lot of myths about the use of ALPR cameras, including facial recognition, recording of audio conversations, and issuing tickets. He says they don't do any of those things. The cameras are designed to photograph vehicles as they are driving away.

St. Cloud's police department has been using the technology since 2015. (The National Sheriff's Association says the technology is over 20 years old. )

In March of 2024, five stationary Flock cameras were installed in the city. In July of 2024, Axon Fleet Video cameras were added.

St. Cloud PD ALPR results since 2025 include primarily driving after revocation violations, having no insurance, driving after cancellation, stolen vehicles, driving after suspension, and hit-and-run.

Oxton says SCPD's data is closed to their agency. A signed judicial warrant is required to track an individual based on their vehicle with ALPR technology. All the camera locations are posted on the Minnesota BCA's website.

Oxton says the use of cameras is just a part of a growing technology, and we need to embrace it, but it also needs to be done right with guardrails in place.

Councilwoman Karen Larson says the city has worked hard to gain a level of trust with the community and police department, and she doesn't want the use of cameras to erode the hard work that has been done to create that trust.

Councilwoman Tami Calhoun expressed concern about the potential for the information to be hacked into and stolen from someone outside of the St. Cloud police department.

There wasn't an opportunity for the public to speak or ask questions during the study session, but a number of residents did attend the meeting to listen to the police chief's presentation.