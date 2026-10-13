ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to drug and prostitution charges after taking profits from sex and drug sales.

Details of the Crimes Came to Light After a 2025 Arrest

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, St. Joseph Police arrested the woman last December and learned she was being trafficked by 32-year-old Devante Johnson of St. Cloud.

The woman told an investigator with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force that Johnson had trafficked her beginning shortly after they met in 2021 and continuing through her arrest in 2024. She is also accused of helping Johnson sell fentanyl pills out of a south St. Cloud home where she was living.

Electronic records gathered from the victim's phone show an ongoing relationship where Johnson solicited, induced, promoted, and profited from her prostitution.

Victim Estimates She Gave Johnson Thousands of Dollars

The woman told authorities that she provided Johnson with approximately $50,000 from her earnings and an estimated $200,000 from prostitution, drug sales, and her daughter's Social Security Insurance benefits.

A Guilty Plea Earlier This Month Avoids Jury Trial

Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of receiving profits from prostitution and one count of 1st-degree drug sales. He'll be sentenced in January.

Separate Man Also Charged With Trafficking Same Woman

A second suspect, 35-year-old Trinnis Campbell of St. Cloud, was charged with similar sex trafficking crimes involving the same victim in 2025. His case is still moving through the court system.

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