Suspect Arrested in September Carjacking Outside St. Cloud Gas Station
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces a carjacking charge after an incident outside a St. Cloud business last month.
Authorities say don't leave your keys in the ignition while filling up with gas
According to the charge filed in Stearns County District Court, a man told police officers on September 20th that he had just finished filling up his rental vehicle with gas when a man got into the driver's seat. The victim said he jumped into the rear passenger seat before the suspect drove off.
Victim immediately regrets jumping in the stolen vehicle
The victim said he repeatedly asked the man to stop and let him out. He also opened the window and began yelling for help. The victim said the driver then stopped, removed the victim by pulling him through the window, threw him to the ground, and drove away.
Officers were able to review surveillance video from the business and get a still photo of the suspect.
Police find the stolen vehicle abandoned in Benton County
The rental car was found days later parked in East St. Cloud.
An observant police officer spots the suspect and makes an arrest
On Sunday, police say an officer spotted 39-year-old Joshua Harley Thompson walking in the city of St. Cloud. Thompson was wearing the same boots as the person in the surveillance video. The officer said Thompson matched the build, facial features, and tattoo of the suspect in the video.
Thompson was arrested despite denying any involvement in the carjacking.
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