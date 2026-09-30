ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man faces several charges after an assault involving a knife.

St. Cloud Police were called to the Days Inn Hotel at around 1:40 p.m. Friday on a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived and met with a child who had red marks on his neck and a fresh cut on his arm that was bleeding.

The boy told police that his uncle was on top of his mom, had his hand on her throat, and was choking her. The boy said his uncle was holding a knife in his other hand.

The boy said he tried to get his uncle, 48-year-old Larry Gilbert, off his mother. Court records allege Gilbert then went after the boy with the knife and threatened to kill him.

The boy's adult sister corroborated the boy's statements.

The sister said that all of them have been living in the hotel room for more than a month.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, officers say that when they tried to detain and arrest Gilbert, he refused to walk with officers, kicked at them, and said he was not going to jail.

Gilbert is also accused of headbutting one officer in the face and spitting into the face of another.

Gilbert is charged with felony domestic assault, felony assault of a peace officer, felony threats of violence, and two gross misdemeanors.

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