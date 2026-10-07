Former Sauk Centre Man Charged With Sexual Abuse of Two Young Girls
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man formerly of Sauk Centre is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct for abusing two juvenile girls within weeks of one another.
According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 38-year-old Brandon Peterson sexually abused an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl.
The victims were sexually assaulted in Sauk Centre just weeks apart
Peterson is accused of sexually touching the first girl and making her touch him in early August while in a relationship with her mother. Peterson is then accused of having intercourse with the second girl underneath a bridge along the Lake Wobegon Trail in Sauk Centre.
The criminal charges detail the victims' young ages and the nature of the abuse
Peterson is charged with one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 14 while more than three years older and one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16, in a significant relationship, and involving multiple acts.
What's next for Peterson
Peterson is due in court later this month on the first charge, and no court date has been set yet for the second charge.
LOOK: 30 Photos That Prove You Went to School in the 1980s
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: These Things in the 1980s Scared the Heck Out of Kids
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: These 25 Cars From the '80s Were Awesomely Cool
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz