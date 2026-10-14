BECKER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 10 in Becker.

A Dodge Caravan driven by 71-year-old Marilyn Vukelich-Hamblin of Rice was going west at Willow Street when it collided with a Honda Pilot driven by 57-year-old Lynn Jensen of Big Lake.

Vukelich-Hamblin was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jensen was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Becker Fire Department, CentraCare EMS, the Becker Police Department, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, and Peterson's Towing.