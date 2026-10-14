Highway 10 Accident In Becker Sends One Person To St. Cloud Hospital

Highway 10 Accident In Becker Sends One Person To St. Cloud Hospital

Lee Voss - WJON

BECKER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 10 in Becker.

A Dodge Caravan driven by 71-year-old Marilyn Vukelich-Hamblin of Rice was going west at Willow Street when it collided with a Honda Pilot driven by 57-year-old Lynn Jensen of Big Lake.

Vukelich-Hamblin was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Jensen was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Becker Fire Department, CentraCare EMS, the Becker Police Department, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, and Peterson's Towing.

The '80s A to Z: 26 Things That Made the Decade

Can you guess our pick for every letter of the alphabet in this ultimate ride through 1980s pop culture, from Atari to ZZ Top?

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON