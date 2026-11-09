The amount of people requesting SNAP and health benefits from Stearns County has decreased over the past couple of years. That according to Stearns County Director of Economic Support, Michael Pooler. He says economic support consists of the Minnesota Family Investment Program, general assistance, childcare assistance, health and support and food assistance.

Trending in the Right Direction

Pooler says the COVID-19 pandemic led more people to needing and qualifying for economic support from counties. He says they saw their peak in 2024 and have seen declines over the past couple of years. In 2020 the State allowed for waivers, which allowed for more people to qualify for assistance. He says during COVID if a person was on medical assistance, they couldn't be dropped. Pooler says we are getting closer to pre-COVID numbers and he's optimistic we'll continue to move in that direction.

Common Economic Assistance Programs

Medical assistance programs are either paper or online application followed by different asset and income verifications. Pooler says SNAP and general assistance programs will also consist of paper or online applications with an interview to follow. He says if you remain eligible and are continuing to work, you can stay on the programs for longer periods of time. Pooler says length of eligibility can vary. Those that aren't working have time limited recipient rules, which includes being eligible for SNAP for 3 months only, if you aren't working.

SNAP Benefit Length

Pooler says there are both qualified and non qualified items that can be purchased with SNAP benefits. He says if someone attempts to purchase a non qualified item, they will be denied.

Services Refugees Quality For

Individuals with refugee status can receive the following: Refugee Cash Assistance... It provides monthly cash support for newly arrived single adults or married couples without children who are ineligible for SSI or MFIP . As of recent guidelines, RCA eligibility lasts for up to 12 months from the individual's Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) eligibility date . Refugees can also be eligible for general assistance, Minnesota supplemental aid and emergency programs.

Looking for Help

To learn more about economic supports go to the Stearns County Administrative building in downtown St. Cloud, the Stearns County Service location in Waite Park or call 320-656-6000.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Michael Pooler, click below.