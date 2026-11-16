ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After making it to their seventh consecutive conference tournament championship match, the St. Cloud State University volleyball team has moved up to #13 in the nation in this week's American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll.

Get our free mobile app

How the NCAA Division II Field is determined

However, the NCAA selection committee did not give the Huskies an at-large bid to the 64-team NCAA Division II tournament. This means their season has ended. St. Cloud State's final overall record for the year is 23 - 9.

The Division II national tournament works differently than the Division I tournament. In Division I, the selection committee takes what it believes are the best 64 teams in the country and moves them around to different regionals, which may or may not be close to home.

In Division II, teams are locked into an assigned region. In the case of St. Cloud State, they are in the Central Region along with all the teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Conference, and the Great American Conference. (The NSIC and the MAIC are arguably two of the best Division II volleyball conferences in the country.)

The champions from each of the conferences' tournaments get an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, leaving just five spots remaining for at-large invitations. This year, two #6 seeds in their conferences won their respective championships.

scsu volleyball scsu volleyball

Central Regional Loaded with talent

This year's Central Regional Tournament has the following nationally ranked teams, six of the eight ranked in the top 15 in the nation.

#3 - Wayne State

#8 - Nebraska - Kearney

#11 - Concordia - St. Paul

#12 - Missouri Western

#14 - Emporia State

#15 - Minnesota - Duluth (NSIC Tournament Champion)

(RV) - Pittsburgh State (MAIC Tournament Champion)

(RV) - Harding (GAC Tournament Champion)

Great programs that got left out

The nationally ranked teams in the Central Regional that are left out of the field include:

#13 - St. Cloud State

#15 - Southwest State

#21 - Washburn

#24 - Central Oklahoma

(RV) - Northern State

Of the teams that made the regional tournament, SCSU has wins over Wayne State, Concordia, and Duluth. Of the ranked teams that did not make the tournament, SCSU has wins over Southwest State and Northern State.

scsu volleyball scsu volleyball

The tournament setup is likely due to cost savings. Division II programs don't have the budget to fly across the country to play in tournament games.