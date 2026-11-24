ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at 7:00 p.m. on Monday on Highway 23 at Interstate 94 in St. Joseph Township.

Both vehicles were going east on Highway 23 when they collided.

Fifty-four-year-old Jose Bonilla of Grand Prairie, Texas, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His two passengers, 10-year-old Grace Madrid of Willmar, and 48-year-old Norma Amaya of Willmar, were also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Denesha Daniels of Jasper, Florida, was not hurt.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Rockville Fire Department, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, and Mayo Ambulance.