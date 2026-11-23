COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- Some local high school students have taken a big step towards earning an honors diploma. Twenty-four seniors at St. John's Prep have completed their Capstone Research Projects.

A Capstone Project Can Be A Daunting Task

The students are all part of the school's Aspire 2 Excellence program, which encourages them to be the architect of their own experience by developing a personalized learning plan made up of core courses, academic distinctions, and merits. All the students had to complete a capstone project, which can range from 20-30 pages and have over 6,000 words.

Big Questions From SJP Seniors Headed For Honors

The seniors worked on a wide range of topics from quantum physics to alzheimer's detection, climate engineering, healthcare policy, and more. Some of the questions they asked include: Margaret Duffy's how does the left of famous artwork change its cultural and economic value, and what qualities do famous stolen artworks share, and Hendrick Schulde's, have themes in country music encouraged or discouraged and environment of extreme political polarization in the U.S. from 2016 to present?

SJP says 2027's class of Aspire2 Excellence honors diploma recipients will be its largest since the program started in 2024. All the works will be presented during the Aspire 2 Excellence Community Day on May 14th.

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