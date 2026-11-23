ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Men's and Women's Basketball teams are serving up a pre-Thanksgiving feast of action this week.

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Both teams host their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opening games on Tuesday at Halenbeck Hall against Minnesota State-Mankato.

SCSU Men's Basketball

For the men's team, it is both their home opener and their conference opener. The Huskies are off to a 4-1 start. This is the Huskies' best start to the season since 2018-19, when they started the year 5-1.



Bob Griechen leads the Huskies in scoring, averaging 14.2 points and 6.0 rebounds, tallying two games with 19 points or more already this season. Griechen also scored a career high in points (22) and field goals made (9) against Northwest Missouri State on 11/14. Wyatt Hawks is averaging a team-best 6.6 rebounds per game and is first in the NSIC in blocked shots per game, averaging 2.6.

The Huskies have averaged 84.2 points per game, the second-highest-scoring offense in the NSIC, and are giving up an average of 71.0 per game, which ranks them with the third-best margin (13.2) in the conference.

No. 15 Minnesota-State Mankato has a 4-1 record this season.

The Huskies and the Mavericks were picked as the pre-season co-favorites in the NSIC.

Tip-off for the men's game is at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

SCSU Women's Basketball SCSU Women's Basketball

SCSU Women's Basketball

For the women's team, they've already played two non-conference games at home, but this will be the start of their conference schedule.

The Huskies are 4-0 to start the season for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

The team has been averaging 67.8 points per game while giving up an NSIC conference-best 53.5 points per game.

The Huskies have been led in scoring by Ashley Sawicki, who's been averaging career-high numbers of 18.0 points and 6.5 rebounds. Morgan Korf has been averaging 2.5 steals per game, which is fourth in the NSIC.

The Mavericks hold a 2-4 overall record.Tip-off for the women's game is at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.