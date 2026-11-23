The Apex Athletic Complex construction on the Apollo High School campus is moving along. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She says crews have installed all the exterior walls and are now working on the interior mezzanine (2nd level). She says the 2nd level will have a meeting room and storage area. Putnam says on the upper level of the mezzanine, there will be batting cages, and a golf simulator practice facility.

Construction Continues Through the Winter Months

Putnam expects the installation of the turf and the 2-lane walking track to start in January. She anticipates the interior construction to continue through the winter months with the expected completion to take place in June of 2027.

Progress on Storm Shelter at Apollo

The storm shelter/secure entrance construction is also moving along at Apollo according to Putnam. She says the exterior walls were installed last week and crews are working on the roof this week. Putnam expects the exterior work to be done within the next couple of weeks so crews can start on the interior throughout the winter and spring. Putnam expects the storm shelter to be complete in June. That facility will serve as a storm shelter and 4th gym for students and community education. It will include pickleball and tennis courts. The safe and secure entrance construction will start in June.

Laurie Putnam/submitted photo Laurie Putnam/submitted photo

National Award Finalist

Putnam was named as one of 2 finalists for the National Women in Leadership award. She is thankful for the nomination and appreciates the recognition. Putnam will be attending the conference in Atlanta in February, where the winner will be announced.

Winter Weather Policies

Each year St. Cloud School District 742 reviews their cold weather/snow day policies. Putnam says they can close school for a few reasons which can include icy roads, snow, and cold weather. She says the threshold for cold weather is -35 degrees either air or wind chill temperature. Putnam explains that families can always choose to keep their children at home if they are concerned about the weather conditions.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, click below.