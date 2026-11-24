LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota nonprofits have received more than $1 million in grants. The money will be used to strengthen food access, emergency shelter, health care, disability services, and school-based mental health.

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The Initiative Foundation awarded 19 grants through a partnership with the Otto Bremer Trust and its Community Responsive Fund. The grants are part of a $4.5 million statewide investment.

In the St. Cloud metro area:

Anna Marie's Alliance in St. Cloud received $100,000 to support emergency shelter operations.

CentraCare Health Foundation in St. Cloud received $70,000 to sustain Project H.E.A.L., which provides free health care, chronic disease education, and medication assistance for uninsured and underinsured individuals.

Central Minnesota Mental Health Center in Waite Park received $20,000 to upgrade technology infrastructure that protects confidential client information.

ConnectAbility of Minnesota in Waite Park received $12,500 to make building repairs and equipment upgrades.

Independent Lifestyles in Sauk Rapids received $17,500 to provide four accessible wellness retreats for up to 40 individuals with disabilities.

St. Cloud Technical & Community College Foundation in St. Cloud received $70,000 to expand preventive dental care for additional low-income community members.

St. Cloud State University Foundation in St. Cloud received $92,800 to expand Huskies Food Pantry through refrigerated food lockers, management software, staffing, and food purchases.

Tri-County Action Program in Waite Park received $15,500 to provide housing stabilization services for older adults with significant disabilities who have experienced long-term homelessness.

WACOSA in Waite Park received $8,000 to create sensory-friendly spaces for adults with disabilities.