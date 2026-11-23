SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell-St. Stephen High School students are helping to ensure some area families have a happy Thanksgiving. Students distributed boxes of food on Monday through all district buildings as part of its Thanksgiving In A Box program.

Fourteen Years Of Thanksgiving Boxes From Sabre Students

They have been collecting food and putting the care boxes together over the last several weeks. Superintendent Michael Rivard says the program is a student-led effort:

"But another example of where I see our Sabre students just making a positive difference that goes beyond the classroom and beyond our campuses, so we're super proud of them."

The student council started the program fourteen years ago during the 2011 - 2012 school year.

The effort was bolstered by one student who generously donated three boxes of food, a donation of nine boxes from a local neighborhood, and a local Girl Scout troop's $200 donation. Fifty boxes of food were distributed on Monday for the Thanksgiving In A Box program.

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