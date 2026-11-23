ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A change in federal law is impacting local breweries.

Bad Habit Brewing in St. Joseph has announced it will discontinue the sale of all THC-infused beverages in its taproom, both on-site and off-sale, effective after business hours on December 3rd.

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The decision is in direct response to proposed regulatory changes at the federal level impacting hemp-derived THC products.

To ensure full compliance with shifting federal guidelines, the brewery will wind down its remaining retail inventory over the coming days.

Managing Director Laura Hartog says,

"While we are stepping back from THC sales for now, our taproom is alive and well. We remain completely focused on brewing great craft beer, hosting community events, and keeping our doors open as your favorite neighborhood gathering spot."

Bad Habit Brewing says this only affects its THC product line. The taproom's full lineup of flagship craft beers, seasonal releases, and non-alcoholic options will remain available as usual.

The brewery says it will continue to monitor federal legislation closely, and it remains open to bringing THC beverages back if federal regulations return to their current status in the future.