ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Thanks to a record-breaking golf tournament held in August, five organizations that support local veterans have received a check, instead of the usual three organizations.

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'Tee It Up for the Troops' fundraising event was on August 31st at St. Cloud Country Club.

The Tee It Up committee has historically provided grants to three Central Minnesota Organizations each year, but with nearly $25,000 being available to help local groups in 2026, organizers increased the number of recipients to five.

The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, Recovery Community Network, and Quiet Oaks Hospice House, which received grants in previous years, were each awarded $6,875. The two organizations added this year, Freedom Flight St. Cloud and the Minnesota Veterans Food Pantry, each received $2,000.

Additional information about the grant recipients

The Mission of the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans in St. Cloud is to end veteran homelessness.

St. Cloud's Recovery Community Network offers recovery services, education, and advocacy for substance use disorder.

Quiet Oaks Hospice House offers a program to support veterans who require hospice care but need financial assistance.

The mission of Freedom Flight St. Cloud is to increase public awareness of the POW/MIA issue through the use of hot air balloons.

The Minnesota Veterans Food Pantry, which operates out of the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, provides food for the one out of nine working-age veterans who are food insecure.

Over the past 13 years, St. Cloud's 'Tee It Up for the Troops' has raised nearly $350,000, including over $49,000 after expenses this year.

Half of the amount raised each year is divided among St. Cloud area organizations that support veterans, while the other half funds efforts of the national Tee It Up for the Troops nonprofit organization based in Burnsville.