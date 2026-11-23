ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has joined 30 other attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission in filing a lawsuit against Dollar General.

Get our free mobile app

The lawsuit alleges that the company has engaged in a long-running, widespread deceptive pricing scheme, routinely charging customers more at the register than the prices Dollar General displays on its shelves, price tags, and in its advertisements.

Dollar General is a Tennessee-based, publicly traded company with more than 21,000 stores nationwide.

In Minnesota, Dollar General has at least 226 store locations.

The amended complaint alleges that for years, Dollar General has repeatedly mislabeled prices, overcharged consumers, and failed to correct the issue despite extensive corporate knowledge of the problem.

Minnesotans with concerns about Dollar General not honoring advertised or shelf prices are encouraged to file a complaint with the Attorney General's Office. They may also contact the Office at (651) 296-3353 (Metro area) or (800) 657-3787 (Greater Minnesota).