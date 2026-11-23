UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gasoline and diesel prices fell in virtually every state over the last week.

GasBuddy says the national price of gasoline is at its lowest level since mid-March.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 23.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 18.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 per gallon. The national average price of diesel has decreased 19.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.80 per gallon.

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GasBuddy says the national average could eventually bottom out between $3.35 and $3.55 over the next few weeks.