Gas Prices Take A Welcome Dip Across Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gasoline and diesel prices fell in virtually every state over the last week.
GasBuddy says the national price of gasoline is at its lowest level since mid-March.
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 23.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 18.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 per gallon. The national average price of diesel has decreased 19.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.80 per gallon.
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GasBuddy says the national average could eventually bottom out between $3.35 and $3.55 over the next few weeks.
Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras
License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.
This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton